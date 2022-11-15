Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot And Sumbul Touqeer Khan To Get A Special Birthday Surprise?

Bigg Boss 16 has been all about the most unexpected twists and surprises. Just when you think that the game in the BB house is getting predictable, another twist comes up which changes the equations in the house. In fact, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot, who were touted to be the BFFs in the house and won hearts with their chemistry, also made the headlines with their ongoing frequent tiffs and changed equations. Interestingly, Shalin and Sumbul are once again creating a buzz on social media and as they are celebrating their birthday today.

Yes, Sumbul is celebrating her 19th birthday while Shalin is turned 39 today (November 15). In fact, the social media is abuzz with tweets and posts sending birthday wishes to both contestants. Interestingly, Shalin and Sumbul will also be getting a special birthday surprise in the BB house. Wondering what? Well, Sumbul and Shalin are likely to get a birthday cake from Bigg Boss. To recall, Ankit Gupta, who had turned 34 early this year, had also received a birthday cake on his special day. So a small celebration for Shalin and Sumbul is also expected in the coming episodes.

Meanwhile, Shalin had already received a special pre-birthday gift in the BB house. The Naagin actor, who was prohibited from becoming a captain in the house so far, has been relieved from the punishment. For the uninitiated, Shalin was punished by Bigg Boss after he had allegedly pushed Archana Gautam during a task following which he was nominated for two weeks and was prohibited from participating in the captaincy task. However, now he can compete for captaincy.

On the other hand, Sumbul also received a pre-birthday gift but it happens to be from Sajid Khan. As Sajid Khan became the captain of the BB house, he was given an opportunity to give special privileges to his favourites in the house and Sumbul was among them along with Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

As Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have been inundated by best wishes from their fans, it will be interesting to see if the contestants plan a surprise for the duo in the house.