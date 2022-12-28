Bigg Boss 16: Archana-Vikas’ Fight To Shalin Bhanot’s Breakdown; Here’s Everything To Expect From New Episode
Bigg Boss 16 never fails to surprise the audience. And while each episode is intensifying the game in the house, the fans can't wait to have more. Recently, we saw an intriguing nomination round wherein eight contestants were nominated for elimination. This included Sreejita De, Vikas Manaktala, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Priyanka Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Soundarya Sharma. As the nominations changed the vibe in the house, Shiv Thakare also made the headlines as he became the captain of the house for the third time.
On the other hand, Bigg Boss 16 witnessed a nasty fight as well recently, wherein Vikas Manaktala and Archana Gautam were seen locking horns with each other. It happened on using the gas stove in the kitchen and led to an ugly war of words. In fact, Archana had even allegedly spilled water in hot oil and the fight left everyone shocked. But the show doesn't end here. The new episode of Bigg Boss 16 will be seen with more dhamaka. Here's what you can expect from the upcoming episode.
Archana Gautam And Vikas Manaktala’s Fight Gets Ugly
In the new episode, Archana and Vikas will continue to be at loggerheads. In fact, their fight will get ugly wherein Archana will be seen passing mean comments at Vikas. This isn't all. Archana and Vikas will also be seen losing calm at each other and will be on the verge of manhandling each other. However, Shiv Thakare will be seen trying to calm them down.
Priyanka Choudhary’s Rebel Mode Against Archana Gautam
Archana's offensive words will not just get on Vikas' nerves but even other housemates will be seen getting irked with the same. The upcoming episode will feature a tiff between Archana and Priyanka as well over the former's choice of words. As a result, Priyanka decides not to eat food cooked by Archana and Tina was seen supporting the Udaariyan actress.
Shalin Bhanot Breaks Into Tears Over Archana Gautam’s Personal Remark
Archana's tiff will not just limit to Vikas and Priyanka. As per the promo, Shalin will be seen intervening in the matter asking Archana not to speak offensive words especially while cooking food. He emphasised stating, "izzat ki roti chahiye yaar". However, Archana, who doesn't know the art of mincing her words, reportedly passed a personal comment over Shalin involving his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur. Archana's words didn't go down well with Shalin and the latter broke down into tears.
Shalin Wants To Quit Bigg Boss 16 Post Breakdown
Miffed with Archana's words, Shalin Bhanot lost his calm and was seen breaking down things in the house. He even asked Bigg Boss to call him to the confession room and asked the team to let him exit the show. It will be interesting to see how Bigg Boss will deal with this chaos.