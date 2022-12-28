Bigg Boss 16: Archana-Vikas’ Fight To Shalin Bhanot’s Breakdown; Here’s Everything To Expect From New Episode

Vikkas aur Archana ke beech ho rahi argument ne le liya hai ek gambhir mod. 😲



Archana Gautam And Vikas Manaktala’s Fight Gets Ugly

In the new episode, Archana and Vikas will continue to be at loggerheads. In fact, their fight will get ugly wherein Archana will be seen passing mean comments at Vikas. This isn't all. Archana and Vikas will also be seen losing calm at each other and will be on the verge of manhandling each other. However, Shiv Thakare will be seen trying to calm them down.

Priyanka Choudhary’s Rebel Mode Against Archana Gautam

Archana's offensive words will not just get on Vikas' nerves but even other housemates will be seen getting irked with the same. The upcoming episode will feature a tiff between Archana and Priyanka as well over the former's choice of words. As a result, Priyanka decides not to eat food cooked by Archana and Tina was seen supporting the Udaariyan actress.

Shalin Bhanot Breaks Into Tears Over Archana Gautam’s Personal Remark

Archana's tiff will not just limit to Vikas and Priyanka. As per the promo, Shalin will be seen intervening in the matter asking Archana not to speak offensive words especially while cooking food. He emphasised stating, "izzat ki roti chahiye yaar". However, Archana, who doesn't know the art of mincing her words, reportedly passed a personal comment over Shalin involving his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur. Archana's words didn't go down well with Shalin and the latter broke down into tears.

Shalin Wants To Quit Bigg Boss 16 Post Breakdown

Miffed with Archana's words, Shalin Bhanot lost his calm and was seen breaking down things in the house. He even asked Bigg Boss to call him to the confession room and asked the team to let him exit the show. It will be interesting to see how Bigg Boss will deal with this chaos.