Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Defies Bigg Boss’ Decision; Opts For Voluntary Exit

What started near the end of Thursday's episode finally came to a close in Shukravaar Ka Waar. The fight that started between Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan finally came to its conclusion. At the end of it, Shalin disagreed with the final decision and at the end of it all, decided to leave the show voluntarily.

In Shukrawaar Ka Waar, we got to see the aftermath of the fight between Shalin and MC Stan. Both were taken into different rooms by different supporters. Where Stan was with Sajid Khan, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Abdu Rozik, and Shiv Thakare, Shalin was with Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Singh VIg, Ankit Gupta, and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary. After the altercation, Shalin stayed adamant about Bigg Boss taking the decision to evict Stan and Shiv for their violent behaviour.

Later, Bigg Boss called Stan, Tina, and Shalin to the confession room. They explained the sequence of events from a neutral perspective. Bigg Boss said that Tina got hurt, Shalin was massaging her ankle but Tina didn't like it and was getting hurt. She asked Shalin to leave the leg but the latter refused. Then MC Stan asked Shalin to leave Tina's leg alone. After the latter's refusal, Stan abused Shalin. Shalin then retaliated and both the contestants started abusing each other. Afterward, MC Stan charged at Shalin Bhanot and the latter reacted by grabbing hold of the former. Then Shiv and Sajid came to get Shalin to release Stan which resulted in aggressive behaviour.

After explaining the situation, Bigg Boss then asked Tina Datta to take the decision on who is wrong in the entire scenario and who deserves to be punished. Tina then started to explain the situation from her perspective which Shalin constantly kept interrupting and said that he wants Bigg Boss' decision and Tina's decision is irrelevant to him. After much argument, Tina revealed that both are wrong in the scenario and Stan is more at fault for resorting to violence. However, she also said that if Stan is to be evicted from the house on account of violence, then Archana Gautam, who was evicted earlier due to a similar case and then brought back again, should be ousted as well.

Hearing Tina's decision, Bigg Boss warned Shalin and Stan and asked the latter and Tina to exit the confession room. Shalin was asked to stay as he requested a private conversation with Bigg Boss. He first told them how much is the house important to him and then requested that Stan be evicted. He said that this time he had the presence of mind and didn't hit Stan, but he may not be able to do that. Then he said that he feels unsafe in the house and would like to go back to his home.

Bigg Boss then asked Shalin to think carefully about his decision. Shalin didn't change his answer. Bigg Boss then reminded him of the penalty amount he will have to pay if he exits voluntarily. Shalin talked about the relevant clauses in his contract and said that he is willing to pay the penalty. Bigg Boss then agreed to Shalin but told him not to talk about the conversations in the confession room to anyone else. They also said that the next day, Salman Khan will come for Weekend Ka Vaar and will take Shalin with him at the end of the episode.

Though it seems to be the final decision, it is not yet confirmed if Shalin really exited the house or not. Seems like everything will be revealed in the Saturday episode. So keep watching Bigg Boss to find out!