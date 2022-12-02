Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot’s Friend Hunar Gandhi Says He Is Playing Well; Questions Nimrit’s Reaction

Television actress Hunar Gandhi's last appearance was in Star channel's serial Tera Mera Saath Rahe. She shares a good friendship with Shalin Bhanot. The actor is currently playing a contestant on Colors TV's Bigg Boss season 16. For the uninitiated, Shalin Bhanot and Hunar Gandhi worked together in the 2008 Star Plus serial Grihasthi.

As Shalin continues to be one of the strongest contenders on Bigg Boss 16, the actor on the popular reality show recently revealed that he suffers from some mental health issues. He had also admitted to having temperamental fluctuations as well. The actor also indulged in an argument with one of his BB housemates, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, over his erratic attitude.

Meanwhile, Hunar Gandhi, who has known Shalin for a long time, feels the actor is really capable of winning the reality show. Speaking to ETimes, Hunar said she has known Shalin for years and believes that he is playing the game very well.

"He has already admitted to being temperamental and having mental issues for which he is taking medication in the show. So, Nimrit should not be surprised or feel that he is taunting her for it by talking about his mental issues," she added.

Further, she went on to praise Shalin Bhanot and say that he is a self-sufficient guy and very independent. "He might be having issues in his personal life, but he has never backed away from his responsibilities or work. He has been self-sufficient even when he did not have a TV show in hand. He may suffer from mood swings but that is not something uncommon to people, post the pandemic," stated Hunar.

"It happens to everyone. I am no one to judge him on his personal issues, but he has been a good friend and from what I have seen him in Bigg Boss, I feel he is playing the game well. I like watching him in the show," Hunar added.

Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot is seen getting closer to Tina Datta. Their friendship has been questioned by Salman Khan in the latest promo for the Weekend ka Vaar episode. In the promo video, Khan is seen throwing a challenge at Tina and Shalin to honestly address their relationship. Standing up for herself, Tina responded by saying that her friendship with Shalin on Bigg Boss has affected her badly.

Earlier, Bigg Boss former contestants Sreejita De and Rajiv Adatia of the 15th season had also raised questions on Shalin and Tina's bond, and on Twitter, they spoke about their "fake cringey love story" on the show. On the other hand, several people on social media implied that the actors' relationship was part of their strategy to stay on the Bigg Boss.