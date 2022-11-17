SHOCKING! Shalin Bhanot & Shiv Thakare THROW Archana Gautam Out Of The Room On Bigg Boss 16?

Bigg Boss 16 never fails to surprise the audience. As the makers shocked the audience after bringing back Archan Gautam despite her violent behaviour, the latter has been making headlines with her constant tiffs in the house. Archana has not just been on loggerheads with her BFF Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, but she has been in a rebel mode against Sajid Khan's captaincy and is seen disobeying each of his orders over and over. Her arrogance towards the captain has made the entire house go against her as the contestants are supporting Sajid Khan. And now, all the housemates will be seen attacking Archana to poke her and give her the taste of her medicine.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sajid, Nimrit Ahluwalia and others will be seen throwing Archana's clothes and other belongings out in the garden. This isn't all. As Archana refused to get up from the bed despite several warnings, Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot will apparently throw her out of her room. They will be seen pulling down her mattress from the bed. Later the duo along with Gautam Vig and MC Stan will throw the mattress out of the room. Clearly, the housemates are not happy with Archana's return to the house and her notorious behaviour has left everyone irked.

Watch the video here:

For the uninitiated, Archana had made the headlines lately after she was evicted from the popular reality show for her violent behaviour towards Shiv Thakare. She had held Shiv Thakare from his neck and left him bruised during one of their ugly arguments. As Archana was kicked out from the Bigg Boss house for breaking the rules, she was later given another chance citing Shiv had provoked her intentionally. Salman had brought Archana back on the show and it left everyone brimming with an opinion.

As the entire house is ganging up against Archana Gautam at the moment, it will be interesting to see how she will fight them back on Bigg Boss 16.