Bigg Boss 16: Sherlyn Chopra Files Molestation Complaint Against Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Sajid Khan
Though Bigg Boss has garnered immense love from the audience, it has now earned immense hate from people owing to its controversial decision of letting actor-director and #MeToo accused Sajid Khan participate in the show as a contestant. Social media is still in an uproar demanding his eviction with many many known TV celebrities supporting the cause. Even DCW chief Swati Maliwali wrote a personal note to Union Minister Anurag Thakur to ban Bigg Boss broadcasts until Sajid is ousted. Today, actress-model Sherlyn Chopra went on to file a sexual molestation complaint against Sajid to remove him from the house.
After consulting with her lawyers, Sherlyn went to Juhu Police Station to lodge a complaint against Sajid Khan today(October 19). After getting a copy of the complaint, she spoke to social media, saying, "I have come to the police station to file a complaint against Sajid Khan. He is a habitual sexual predator and molester. I have come to file a complaint against him under IPC section 354, 354 A. The police assured me that I will soon be called to record my statement. After that #MeToo accused Sajid Khan will also be called for questioning."
A few days earlier, Sherlyn Chopra recounted a time in 2005 during a press conference when Sajid called her to his house and flashed his private part to her. She said, "I am not telling that Sajid should be jailed right away. I want that as an accused, he shouldn't be allowed on any public platform, neither as a contestant nor a guest. With him on Bigg Boss, it's only giving him support."