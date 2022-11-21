Shiv Thakare Is The New Captain Of Bigg Boss 16 House, Defeats Nimrit Ahluwalia & Abdu Rozik To Gain The Title

The current season of Bigg Boss is garnering a lot of buzz as the housemates have been very successful in dolling out a lot of entertainment for the audience. After an action-packed Weekend Ka Vaar this week again, Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task and it took place between the former captains. According to various reports, Shiv Thakare has emerged as the winner of the task and is now the new captain of the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Meanwhile, in a promo released by the makers of the reality show, Bigg Boss is seen announcing a captaincy task that has 'Raja’ Sajid Khan's favorite contestants and ex-captains Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Abdu Rozik competing against each other. The trio was then given the opportunity to earn captaincy in a task that entailed non-favorites Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, and Soundarya Sharma entering an enormous skull and instructing them to do certain things.

Sajid, who is the sanchalak, is seen taking offense to various challenges put forth by the non-favorites such as having a bowlful of salt, gulping three water bottles, and eating two spoons of chili powder among other things. Sajid starts screaming loudly and is seen saying, "Main bhi chilla sakta hu! Bilkul sahi hai, sanchalak cheater hai." It must be noted that Priyanka and Archana were calling him out for cheating in the game and this did not go down well with Sajid.

The viewers will get to witness the captaincy task in tonight’s episode. Meanwhile, the news of Shiv Thakare becoming the captain for the second time is garnering mixed reactions from viewers on social media. All in all, it will be interesting to see how the housemates will react to his ascension as many of them are on the outs with Thakare at the moment as he is often accused of favoring his friends Adbu, Sajid, and MC Stan.

The captaincy task promo was shared on the official social media handles of Colors TV with the following caption: “Captaincy task ke dauraan hua ghar mein aisa bawaal 🤯🤯Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot #BB16 #BiggBoss @beingsalmankhan.” Take a look at the promo HERE