Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Becomes The New Captain Of Salman’s Show For The Third Time

Bigg Boss 16: The sixteenth season of Colors TV's hit reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is getting more interesting with each passing day.

In Sunday (25 December) episode, Bigg Boss introduced a new twist in which housemates were asked to remove one among the nominated contestants Ankit Gupta, Sreejita De, Tina Datta, and Vikkas Manaktala from the show.

Most of the Bigg Boss 16 contestants voted against Ankit Gupta after which the Udaariyaan star was asked to exit the controversial BB house. His eviction affected Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a lot who's still trying to not loose her grip on the game.

In yesterday's episode, Bigg Boss announced that the tenure of MC Stan, Sreejita, and Soundarya Sharma as captains have come to an end. Now, in tonight's (December 27), a new task will take place for this week's captaincy.

As shown in the latest promos, a group of loyal Bigg Boss 16 viewers will enter the house to choose the new captains. In the task, the participants will have to interact and entertain the guests after which they'll vote to make their favourites the new captains.

NEW CAPTAINS OF BIGG BOSS 16 HOUSE

As per the recent buzz, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Abdu Rozik are the new captains of the Bigg Boss 16 house. However, looks like it wasn't true. The latest buzz suggests that the house will have only one captain this week.

Accoring to the latest update, Shiv Thakare has become the new captain of Bigg Boss 16 house. Yes, you read that right!

Popular Twitter handle The Khabri, which reveals all the updates related to the show, tweeted, "Breaking #BiggBoss16 #ShivThakare is new captain of the house."

Take a look at his post below:

However, a confirmations is still awaited. Interestingly, Shiv was the captain twice before and this will be his third time.

NOMINATED CONTESTANTS

This week, a total of eight contestants got nominated for eviction - Vikkas, Sreejita, Priyanka, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, and Nimrit. Now, it'll be interesting to see if new captain will get any power to save any one of them or not.

