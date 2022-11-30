Shiv Thakare To Bani J, 6 Roadies Contestants Who Participated In Bigg Boss & Won Hearts

Shiv Thakare (Bigg Boss 16)

The young lad is currently seen in 'Bigg Boss 16' and is counted among the strongest participants. However, Shiv made his reality show debut with 'MTV Roadies Rising' in 2017. A part of Rannvijay Singha's team, he turned out to be a semi-finalist. Later, he participated and won the second season of 'Bigg Boss' Marathi.

Shalin Bhanot (Bigg Boss 16)

While Shalin is a popular TV star who has been a part of many hit daily soaps, he made his TV debut as a contestant on 'MTV Roadies 2' in 2004. Interestingly, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana was also a part of the same season. Currently a part of 'Bigg Boss 16', Shalin is grabbing many eyeballs for his game.

Priyank Sharma (Bigg Boss 11)

After making his presence felt as a participant in 'MTV Roadies Rising' and 'MTV Splitsvilla 10', Priyank Sharma entered the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. His journey was full of many ups and downs. However, he was among the most popular contestants. While he indulged in many nasty fights, viewers loved his friendship with co-contestants Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi.

Bani J (Bigg Boss 10)

Gurbani Judge aka Bani J was the first runner-up of 'MTV Roadies 4' and went on to host many hit seasons of the reality series. In 2016, she participated in 'Bigg Boss 10' and was among the strongest contestants. She came out as the first runner-up while Manveer Gurjar won the show.

Prince Narula (Bigg Boss 9)

A reality show veteran, Prince Narula made his TV debut with 'MTV Roadies 12' as a contestant and won the show. He later participated in 'Bigg Boss 9' and was declared the winner of the controversial show.

Ashutosh Kaushik (Bigg Boss 2)

After winning the fifth season of 'Roadies', Ashutosh Kaushik participated in 'Bigg Boss 2' in 2008. While many popular names including Rahul Mahajan, Sambhavana Seth, and Payal Rohatgi among others were a part of it, Ashutosh won the season.