Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Touches Karan Kundrra's Feet; Did You Know They Share A Special Connection?

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Colors TV in October this year and has been performing well on the TRP charts since the beginning.

After Ankit Gupta's eviction last week, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, and others are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house.

As the contestants will be welcoming New Year 2023 with each other, the makers have planned several interesting things to make the celebration more interesting and entertaining for viewers. Starting tonight (December 31), the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will see many guests entering the Bigg Boss house and one of them is Bigg Boss 15 finalist Karan Kundrra.

In the latest promos, Shiv Thakare is seen touching Karan's feet as he enters the Bigg Boss house. While his fans are praising his gesture, it has left some social media users confused too.

KARAN & SHIV'S SPECIAL CONNECTION

Did you know that they share a special connection with each other? We're talking about MTV Roadies. For the uninitiated, Shiv made his reality show debut with MTV Roadies Rising (the fourteenth season of Roadies) in 2017 and Karan Kundrra was one of the four gang leaders on the show along with Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, and Prince Narula

Due to some professional commitments, Karan had to leave MTV Roadies Rising in between and was replaced by Nikhil Chinapa. While Shiv was in Rannvijay's gang, he respects Karan a lot since he was one of the mentors which is why he must have touched his feet in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 16.

Here's the video of Shiv's Roadies audition in which Karan and other mentors seem impressed with the young lad.

SHIV THAKARE - A STRONG CONTENDER

Among the remaining contestants Bigg Boss 16, Shiv is counted among the strongest contenders who can win the show. Fans are loving his friendship with Abdu Rozik and rivalry with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

As he has already won the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi, it'll be interesting to see if he'll walk away with the Bigg Boss 16 winner's trophy or not.

