Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Expresses Gratitude Towards Fans Post Eviction: ‘It’s Been An Incredible Journey’

The Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 16 never fails to disappoint fans. From tiffs to reality checks, host Salman Khan slamming the contestants and more, the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes come with a lot of interesting elements. Interestingly, the popular reality show witnessed the first elimination of the season last evening. For the uninitiated, Gori Nagori, MC Stan, Sreejita De, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot were nominated for elimination. Among these, Sreejita De has been the first contestant to bid adieu to the BB house.

Needless to say, Sreejita's eviction came as a shock to her fans. It is reported that she was eliminated after she received the least number of votes among the nominated contestants. Soon after her eviction, the Uttaran actress thanked fans for their love and support during her journey in BB house. "Thank you for all the love and support shown to me, it has been an incredible journey with a lot of ups and downs. Big Boss house was an experience that will live in my heart forever. Love, Sreejita," she wrote along with a heart emoticon.

Check out Sreejita De's post about her elimination from Bigg Boss 16 here:

To note, Sreejita had grabbed the eyeballs of late post her nasty argument with Gori Nagori following which the actress had called the latter 'standardless'. Their argument left the house divided and everyone was brimming with an opinion about it. Meanwhile, Shalin was on Salman's radar during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode as he was schooled for his arrogant behaviour in the house.