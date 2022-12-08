Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Enters As A Wild Card And Her ‘Old Friend’ Tina Datta Is Not Pleased

Sreejita De And Tina Datta Get Into An Argument

Interestingly, as Nimrit Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma and Priyanka Choudhary were over the moon with Sreejita's entry, the Uttaran actress' old friend Tina Datta wasn't really pleased with the same. In fact, the ladies even got into an argument after Sreejita stated that Tina has a very negative energy and that she has come back to give her a tough game. This isn't all. Tina was also seen complaining to Bigg Boss about Sreejita's return and said, "Aapko meri khushi bardasht nahi ho rahi thi kya". The game didn't end here. Sreejita was also seen imitating Tina's hugging gesture with Shalin Bhanot while looking at the camera. Clearly, it is going to be a new rivalry taking place on Bigg Boss 16.

Vikkas Manaktala To Enter As A Wild Card Contestant

On the other hand, apart from Sreejita, another wild card contestant will also be entering the house. We are talking about Vikkas Manaktala. The popular tv actor is thrilled to enter the reality show and feels he is his biggest competition in the Bigg Boss house. Interestingly, Vikkas has described himself as a short tempered person and claimed not to be a part of any group. It will be interesting to see how the two wild card entries will change the equations in the Bigg Boss house.

Double Trouble For Tina Datta

Meanwhile, it is double trouble for Tina this week. Apart from Sreejita's re-entry, Tina is also concerned about the eliminations as she is among the nominated contestants. For the uninitiated, Tina has been nominated for elimination with Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Ahluwalia and MC Stan. While Tina, Sumbul and Nimrit were nominated by the contestants, Stan was nominated by Bigg Boss as a part of his punishment post his violent fight with Shalin. Who do you think will walk out of the house this week?