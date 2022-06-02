Bigg Boss 16 Start Date, Time & Where To Watch Salman Khan's Show

Bigg Boss is one of the controversial reality shows on television. Bigg Boss 15 got over in January and Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner. Ever since the end of the last season, fans have been eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss 16. It is being said that the makers have begun work on the show and it is in the pre-production stage. Apparently, they have begun approaching celebrities.

As per latest reports, Bigg Boss 16 will premiere in October 2022. The show will be telecast at 10.30 pm on the weekdays and 9 pm during the weekends.

Of course, the show will be hosted by one and only Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and will be aired on Colors TV. It will also be available to watch on Voot.

Bigg Boss 16 will be launched after Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 goes off-air. It has to be recalled that it was just recently that the celebrity contestants of the adventure-based reality show flew to Cape Town, South Africa to shoot for the show. It is being said that the show will go on floor soon.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is also all set to hit the digital screens soon. The makers of the controversial reality show will also wait for the digital show to get over to launch Salman Khan hosted show.

TRP Toppers (Online): Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Bags 1st Place; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Returns To Chart

Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra Approached To Host Bigg Boss OTT 2?

The previous two seasons were not so interesting. Although BB 14 and BB 15 managed to hit the headlines, it didn't grab the required TRPs. Fans still can't get over Bigg Boss 13, which was way too interesting and still remember some of the great players - Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai from BB 13.