Bigg Boss 16: ‘Stay Strong Priyanka’ Trends As Priyanka Choudhary Cries Badly Amid Ankit’s Eviction Reports

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been trending on Twitter after the makers dropped a new promo where the Udaariyaan actress is seen breaking down while hugging Ankit Gupta amid reports of his eviction from Salman Khan's controversial reality show.

NOMINATED CONTESTANTS THIS WEEK

During this week's nomination task, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Vikkas Manaktala, and Ankit Gupta got nominated for eviction. However, in an interesting turn of twist, the makers kept voting lines closed this week.

As revealed earlier about the eviction twist, the housemates will be asked to name one of the contestants whom they want to remove from Bigg Boss 16. Last night, during the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, the makers released a new promo in which Priyanka is seen crying badly while hugging Ankit Gupta as other housemates witness the emotional moment.

After seeing her reaction, people have been speculating that Ankit has been eliminated from the controversial show. While an official announcement is still awaited in this regard, the actress' fans have been trending 'Stay Strong Priyanka' on Twitter.

'STAY STRONG PRIYANKA' TRENDS ON TWITTER

Extending support to Priyanka, netizens shared a series of tweets and asked her to stay strong. Netizens also called out host Salman Khan for targetting her once again during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. They trended Priyanka after the promo went viral on the internet.

A Twitter user wrote, "Hey @PriyankaChahar I hope u r with ur man inside the house making coffee fr eo, havng a cute sa argument, sqeezng eo cheeks n askng him Ankiii breakfast kya krega? We want our #priyankit back STAY STRONG PRIYANKA. NO ANKIT NO BIGG BOSS #PriyankaChaharChaudhary #AnkitGupta"

Another social media user tweeted, "Cry Priyanka because after today you have to make everyone else cry... You may forget, but karma never forgets anything ..get set ready as karma on the way ..... #StayStrongPriyanka #BiggBoss16 #PriyankaChaharChoudhary STAY STRONG PRIYANKA"

