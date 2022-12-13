Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare, Nimrit, Sumbul Nominate Priyanka Choudhary For Elimination & Latter Isn’t Pleased

After an interesting weekend featuring Tina Datta's elimination and return followed by the Bigg Boss house getting three Ranis this week (Tina, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Soundarya Sharma), Bigg Boss 16 is all set for another intriguing task for the contestants which will once again change the vibe of the house. We are talking about the nominations wherein the housemates will be seen targeting each other. As per the promo, the recent wild card contestant Vikkas Manaktala will be seen nominating Shiv Thakare for elimination. However, it was Priyanka Choudhary's elimination that grabbed the eyeballs.

As per the promo, Shiv nominated Priyanka citing her game plan and called her a 'double dholki', while MC Stan seemed to be quite irked with the Udaariyan actress. On the other hand, Nimrit Ahluwalia also nominated Priyanka citing her behavioural issues and Sumbul also agreed with the Choti Sarrdaarni actress and said "Mujhe lagta hai tameez ki to bahut zyada kami hai". However, Priyanka wasn't pleased with this reason and ended up locking horns with Sumbul. In fact, Priyanka was seen taking a jibe at Sumbul for her emotional incidents in the house and called it 'crocodile tears'. She said, "Aapki jo pure din acting chalti hai na wo bhi dikhta hai. Apne dimag ka kachra nikalo". Looks like we will soon be seeing a new rivalry in the house.

Meanwhile, as Sumbul, Tina and Soundarya have become the new captains of the house, Archana Gautam is all set to create a ruckus once again. In fact, she will be getting in an ugly fight with captain Sumbul over kitchen duties. It will be interesting to see who will be nominated for elimination this week and how Sumbul will handle her captaincy with Soundarya and Tina. To note, this is the first time the ladies have become the captain of the house in this season.