Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Suffers Panic Attack After Shalin Bhanot & Tina Datta Lose Calm On Her

Bigg Boss 16 is in its eighth week and each contestant is trying to put their best foot forward to secure a place in the game. Among these, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and her equation with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta has been making the headlines for a long time. The trio, who claims to be the best of friends, are often seen locking horns in the house. In fact, Tina and Shalin are often seen taunting Sumbul for obsessing over the Naagin actor. However, as per the recent promo, Sumbul's equation with Tina and Shalin's is set to go for a toss.

In the promo, Tina and Shalin will be seen fuming with anger for being portrayed in a bad light because of Sumbul. While Tina will be upset about her character being assassinated, Shalin will lose his calm over Sumbul and will be seen breaking stuff in the house. This isn't all. He also claimed that it was Sumbul who used to reach out to them and follow them every now and then. Shalin and Tina's aggression will leave Sumbul heartbroken and in a state of shock. This isn't all. Sumbul's health will also deteriorate post the fight and she almost fainted. In fact, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan were seen taking care of her and sought medical attention.

Meanwhile, Sumbul is also set to get a major surprise during the weekend as her rumoured boyfriend Fahmaan Khan will be entering the BB House apparently as a wild card contestant. As per the promo, Sumbul was seen getting teary-eyed as she saw Fahmaan entering the house. When she quizzed about Fahmaan changing his decision to enter BB house, the actor stated that he came for Sumbul as he felt she needs him. He will be seen promoting his upcoming show Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan: Dharam Patnii with Kritika Singh Yadav and Gurpreet Bedi, and is expected to guide and encourage Sumbul for the game.

On the other hand, Sumbul has been nominated for elimination this week with MC Stan, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam and Ankit Gupta. If this wasn't all. Sumbul's father has requested her fans not to vote for her and let her come out of the Bigg Boss show as she is being used on the show. It will be interesting to see if Sumbul will walk of out of the house this week or will manage to escape the elimination.