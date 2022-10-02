Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Highest Paid Contestant Ever In Show's History; Check Out Other Contestants' Fees

One of India's most watched reality shows, Bigg Boss, premiered on October 1. Bollywood superstar and the host of the show, Salman Khan introduced all the participants. As the show started with a bang, people had already declared Imli star Sumbul Touqeer as their finalist. The 19-year-old actress has impressed audiences with her simplicity, and they are demanding more of her.

Sumbul is not only the youngest contestant on the show, but she is the highest-paid celeb as well. According to some media reports, Sumbul is reportedly paid Rs 12 lakh per week. She has also defeated ex-Bigg Boss contestant and Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash. For the unversed, Tejasswi was the highest-paid contestant in the previous season. Tejasswi was paid 10 lakhs per week for being a part of Bigg Boss 15.

Sumubul became a household name with her show Imli and has earned fame at a very young age. Let's also have a look at the fees other contestants are getting.

Ankit Gupta



Television's heartthrob has already made numerous fans with his appearance on the grand premiere of the show. Reportedly, he is being paid around 5-6 lakhs per week.

Tina Datta



The Bengali diva is a popular name. The actress, who has been away from the limelight for quite some time, will surely break records in the BB house. Tina is allegedly getting 8-9 lakhs per episode.

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary



Udaariyan star Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary made a stunning entry with her on-screen co-star Ankit Gupta. Their chemistry has raised several questions regarding their relationship. Priyanka is being paid 5 lakh per week.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia



Another popular tv star, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, made a simple and elegant entry into the BB house. She is one of the top contenders and has been named the first captain of this season. Nimrit is getting around 7.5 to 8 lakhs per week for the show.

Sajid Khan



It will be interesting to see how controversial filmmaker Sajid brings performs in the show. Many are unhappy with the show's makers for onboarding him as a contestant given his Me Too allegations. According to reports, the director is paid around 4-5 lakhs per episode for his stint on Bigg Boss 16.

Manya Singh



The Ex-Miss India's journey came across as an inspiring tale of courage and a never-give-up attitude. Singh has not been around the camera much. Therefore, people want to know more about her. She is reportedly paid around 6-7 lakhs per week.

Soundarya Sharma



Soundarya is one of the hottest contestants on the show, and she has made fans with her bold photoshoots and social media appearances. As per reports, Soundarya is paid 3-4 lakh per episode.