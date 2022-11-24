Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s Reaction To Fahmaan Khan’s Entry In The House Is PRICELESS; Watch

Fahmaan Khan To Enter Bigg Boss 16 As A Wild Card Contestant?

The buzz about Fahmaan entering Bigg Boss 16 has been doing the rounds for a while now. There have been speculations that he will be entering the show as a wild card contestant. In fact, the recent promo of Bigg Boss 16 also introduced him as the first wild ard contestant. However, another report suggested that Fahmaan has entered the house to promote his upcoming show Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s Reaction To Fahmaan Khan’s Entry Will Melt Your Heart

Sumbul, who is very fond of Fahmaan, was over the moon as he entered the house. The bubbly actress was seen breaking down into tears as she hugged him and was in disbelief for a while. In fact, Sumbul even quizzed Fahmaan about his decision of not coming to Bigg Boss 16. To this the actor replied saying, "Mujhe laga tujhe zaroorat hai (I thought you need me)" and this left Sumbul beaming with joy.

Fahmaan Khan To Guide & Encourage Sumbul Touqeer Khan

According to media reports, Fahmaan is expected to guide Sumbul to play independently. "There has been a lot of buzz around the trio of Sumbul, Tina, and Shalin and their ever-changing equation. We are hoping that Fahmaan's entry will guide and encourage Sumbul to play her game well and not be dependent on anyone," a source stated.

Sumbul’s Father Praised Fahmaan Khan On Bigg Boss 16

To recall, Sumbul's father Touqeer Hasan Khan had also mentioned about Fahmaan Khan being a true friend. This happened while he called Sumbul on the show to warn her against Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's dirty game. Sumbul's father mentioned that not every friend is like Fahmaan and even praised the actor. Khan's words left Fahmaan overwhelmed and he stated, "It's a sweet thing to have been said. I am a good friend to everyone".