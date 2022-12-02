Bigg Boss 16: Tejasswi Prakash’s Swaragini Co-Star Set To Make Wild Card Entry?

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered in October this year and has been the top-rated non-fiction show ever since then.

Currently, it features many popular names including Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, and Soundarya Sharma as participants.

Ever since its beginning, the makers have been introducing new twists to make the controversial reality show more interesting and entertaining. As per the ongoing buzz, the team is now planning to introduce several wild card participants very soon.

According to reports, the makers have approached many popular names for wild card entries in Bigg Boss 16 and the latest buzz states that one of Tejasswi Prakash's Swaragini co-stars is also in talks.