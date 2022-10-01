Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta To Gori Nagori 14 Confirmed Contestants To Play On Salman Khan's Show

The countdown for Bigg Boss 16 has begun. As the show premieres in just a few hours, everybody is curious to know who will be this season's contestants, who will be inside the BB house for the next 100 days. This season too will see a bunch of interesting participants fighting for their survival in the show. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to host the show, while the show's makers are making sure that the upcoming season is bigger and better and provides wholesome entertainment to its viewers.

From popular TV celebs to folk singers to a Bhojpuri starlet, the Bigg Boss makers have roped in celebrities from all walks of life to keep the audience entertained. As the excitement for the show keeps growing, we bring you the official list of confirmed contestants appearing on the show this season.

Tina Datta



Tina Datta shot to fame in the Colors TV series Uttaran for playing Iccha. The actress began her television career with the 1996 series Sister Nivedita and enjoys massive popularity on social media. Tina has been a part of some other shows like Karmaphal Daata Shani, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, and Daayan. Watch the promo here

Soundarya Sharma

Telly actress Soundarya Sharma will be seen as one of the Bigg Boss 16 contestants. A well-known face on television, Sharma has also done a romantic-comedy film, Ranchi Diaries. She also has a web series, Raktanchal. She was also in the news for auditioning for a superhero film led by Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman 1984. Soundarya also holds a Bachelor of Dental Studies and was also seen alongside Bhojpuri industry star Pawan Singh in a remix song.

Gori Nagori



Another confirmed contestant added to the list of Bigg Boss House inmates is a famous dancing and singing sensation from Rajasthan, Gori Nagori. A promo featuring her was recently released by the channel. She is from Nagaur in Rajasthan. She has been ruling hearts with her scintillating dance moves. Nagori is quite active on social media and enjoys a huge fan following online. See the promo here

Shalin Bhanot

Shalin is another famous tv personality who has done some popular shows like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Dill Mill Gayye, Suryaputra Karn and Naagin 4. The actor was married to Daljiet Kaur for six years, but got divorced later on a bitter note. The actor was accused of domestic violence. For the unversed, his ex-wife Dalljiet was a part of Bigg Boss 13, and it's Shalin's turn now. They both have a son named Jaydon.

Sreejita De



Sreejita gained popularity with her stint in the serial Uttaran as Mukta. She hails from West Bengal and has been in the industry for quite some time. She has appeared in several hit TV shows, including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Annu Ki Ho Gayi Wah Bhai Wah, and Nazar, her most recent. Sreejita will reunite with her Uttaran co-star Tina Datta in the BB house.

Ankit Gupta



Udaariyaan actor Ankit has a huge following on social media. He hails from Meerut and has been a part of several shows like Sadda Haq, Balika Vadhu, Begusarai, and Mayavi Maling. See promo here

Manya Singh



Former Miss India (2020) will be one of the contestants of the show. Manya has her roots in Uttar Pradesh and will be rebooting her career with Bigg Boss 16.

Priyanka Chaudhary



Ankit Gupta's Udaariyaan co-star Priyanka Chaudhary will also be a part of the reality show. The two are popular on-screen couples, and fans will surely watch the show just for them. Apart from tv serials, Priyanka has done some modelling assignments, films, web series and is a household name.

Shiv Thakare



Bigg Boss isn't new to Shiv. He has earlier been part of Bigg Boss Marathi and was the winner as well. He might be acquainted with all the moves to succeed in the show, but, however, it was a regional setup. Let's see how he is able to pull off the national title. Shiv's last stint was in Roadies, and he is now an entrepreneur.

Sajid Khan



Bigg Boss 16 also includes filmmaker Sajid Khan as one of its contestants. He has been missing from the limelight for a while and has been in the news for dating Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Sajid was also accused during the Me Too movement in recent years.

Abdu Rozik

The first confirmed contestant to participate in the show is Tajikistan singer and musician Abdu Rozik. The announcement was made during a press conference that happened on Tuesday evening (September 27) in Mumbai. While introducing Abdu, Salman Khan asked him to sing a few songs before the audience. Salman also revealed that the singer is a part of his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Abdu Rozik is a Tajikistan singer and performer. His song Ohi Dili Zor made him a star on the internet. He also has a YouTube channel called Avlod Media and has over 580k subscribers. On Instagram, Abdu has a massive following of 3.5 million and has pictures taken with several celebrities. See the promo here

MC Stan, aka Altaf Tadavi

The latest contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house is rapper MC Stan, aka Altaf Tadavi. A promo introducing the rapper was released by the channel. MC Stan can be heard calling Bigg Boss "Bro". However, BB reminds him that he is the boss and not his bro. The promo was captioned as, "Bro kehte kehte udaayenge saare hosh, kyunki ab khelenge Bigg Boss khud in this show!" See promo here



Gautam Vig

Television heartthrob Gautam Vig has been invited by the show makers to be one of the inmates for the upcoming season. Vig's career started as a model and is currently a known face in the TV industry. He has been a part of several popular serials like Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Tantra, Naamkarann and Ishq Subhan Allah.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwaliya



People's favourite Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is popularly known as Choti Sarrdarni, has been roped in to be one of the inmates of the Bigg Boss House. In her promo video, Nimrit was introduced with encouraging lines as she spoke to Bigg Boss. Her promo lines followed, "Hindustan ki chhoti bahu hone ke saath saath, main ek lawyer bhi hoon. Iss combination ke saath main kaise haar sakti hu Bigg Boss? ( Aside from being the younger daughter-in-law of Hindustan, I am also a lawyer. With this combination, how can I lose Bigg Boss?) "

Nimrit has also been a Femina Miss India 2018 runner-up. See promo here

Sumbul Touqueer



In a new promo, Imli fame Sambul is seen singing "Imli ka boota, beri ka ber." Bigg Boss cuts in and sings, "Imli khatti, kadhwa ber." Sumbul then continues, "Iss season ke hum do sher," Bigg Boss counters her and sings, "Galat, tum ser mein sawa ser." Sambul's pair opposite Fahmaan Khan was immensely loved by the audience. Prior to Imli, she appeared in several shows, including Chandragupta Maurya, Ishaaron Issharon Mein, and Waaris.