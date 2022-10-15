Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta’s Father Defends Allegations Of Sumbul’s Dad: Papa Gaye Toh Dono Ke Jaane Chahiye The

One of the hottest topics of the latest season of Bigg Boss has been the complicated relationship between contestants Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanott, and Tina Datta. On multiple occasions, the trio has been seen both caring for each other and gossiping with other housemates except for Sumbul. In yesterday's Shukravaar Ka War, Sumbul Touqeer's father graced the show and berated Shalin and Tina for making fun of his daughter behind her back and misrepresenting her affection for Shalin to the housemates. Today, Tina's father stepped up to defend her daughter against the allegations.

In a statement issued by Tina's PR, her father showed discontentment that Sumbul's dad was allowed to come to the show and talk to her daughter just because she is young. He said, "Papa gaye toh dono ke jaane chahiye the. Age se thodi yeh hota hai ki who choti hai toh uske Papa jaayenge guide karne. Reality show pe sab equal hai- kaam, age, audha, koi maine nhi rakhta hai, sab contestant ek hi stage pe. (If the father was to be called, then both fathers should have been invited. It isn't fair that her(Sumbul) father will guide her since she is young. In a reality show, everyone is equal- be it age, work, or status. All are just contestants.)"

He further went on to defend Tina's actions by saying, "Tina ne apni aur se har waqt shi salah di thi jaise Sumbul hurt nah o. Aur Sumbul ka soch ke hi toh Tina ne yeh baat pehle hi clear karne ke liye bola tha....main yehi bolunga ki apni beti ko uthane ke liye, dusre ki beti ko nicha nahi dikhana.(Tina always gave good advice to Sumbul so that she doesn't get hurt. Additionally, Tina wanted to clear this point(Shalin and Sumbul's relationship) for Sumbul's sake only. I will only say that pulling down someone else's daughter to uplift your own is wrong.)"

In Saturday's Weekend Ka Waar promo, we see the aftermath of Sumbul's interaction with her father. While Shalin and Tina try to make their case to her, Sumbul doesn't want their excuses and says that she doesn't wish to talk to them. Only time will tell if the communication between the three resumes or not.