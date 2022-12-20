Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Ankit Gupta & Vikas Manaktala Get Nominated For Elimination

Bigg Boss 16 is in its 12th week and as the popular reality show has got an extension of four weeks, the makers are making sure to bring on some new twists in the game to keep the audience and housemates intrigued. Recently, the popular reality show witnessed a massive twist during the captaincy task wherein Vikas Manaktala was fired from captaincy even before becoming a captain of the house. This happened after he and Soundarya Sharma failed to reach a mutual decision about who will be the third captain of the house with them. And while Soundarya, Sreejita De and MC Stan have become the new captain of the house, it has got the housemates excited.

Now, the popular reality show is set for another twist with an explosive nomination round. During the nomination task, the housemates were seen targeting each other. While Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and Nimrit Ahluwalia were seen targeting Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta for elimination. To note, Shiv, Archana and Nimrit have agreed to join hands against Ankit and make him get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. On the other hand, MC Stan will leave everyone shocked as he will name Tina Datta for elimination. As speculations have been rife about who will get nominated this week, it is reported that Tina, Sreejita, Vikas and Ankit are in the danger zone and have been nominated for eviction.

Needless to say, speculations are rife about who will walk out of the show this week. Meanwhile, Tina is making the headlines for her ongoing fight with Sumbul Touqeer Khan. The ladies, who were the recent captains of the house with Soundarya, have been at loggerheads for a while and Tina even took a jibe at the Imlie actress for being invisible in the house and asked her to wear the black mask which Bigg Boss had given her once as a punishment for being inactive in the house.