Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman Reveals His Top Three Finalists, Says 'Sajid, Nimrit Are Strong...'

Bigg Boss 16 update: All eyes are the upcoming episode of Salman Khan's show as viewers are keen to know how Priyanka Choudhary will react after Ankit Gupta's elimination. Amid the buzz over Ankit Gupta's elimination, Shekhar Suman has revealed the name of top three finalists of Bigg Boss 16 that he believes will secure a place in the finale. Read on to know more.

BIGG BOSS 16 TOP THREE FINALISTS SHOULD BE...

Shekhar Suman posted a tweet on Sunday (December 25), sharing his opinion about the game and the contestants of Bigg Boss 16. He said that he believes three contestants would move ahead in the game.

The Movers And Shakers host said that the three housemates seem to be racing ahead in the show. Can you guess whom did he name? Well, there's no prize for guessing that he talked about the three most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 16.

Shekhar Suman mentioned Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam's name, stating that they are moving ahead towards becoming the top contenders for the winner's trophy.

BIGG BOSS 16: SHEKHAR SUMAN PRAISES SAJID, NIMRIT BUT SAYS...

The actor, who hosts Bigg Bulleting, appreciated the likes of Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, calling them strong. However, he mentioned that they are 'not strong enough to be winners'.

He also said that Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer and MC Stan might lag behind in the game.

"Shiv Priyanka Archana seem to be racing toward being the top contenders. Shalin Nimrit Sajid Abdu are strong but not strong enough to be the winners. Stan Sumbul Soundarya & Tina will trail. In all, a very tough but very interesting competition. Big hit," Shekhar Suman wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Shiv Priyanka Archana seem to be racing toward being the top contenders.

Shalin Nimrit Sajid Abdu are strong but not strong enough to be the winners.

Stan Sumbul Soundarya & Tina will trail.

In all, a very tough but very interesting competition.Big hit.#BB16 Do u agree?? — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 25, 2022

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM TODAY'S BIGG BOSS 16 EPISODE?

In case you thought that the drama in Bigg Boss 16 is over, you are mistaken. While Abdu Rozik will make a grand re-entry in tonight's episode, he will show cold shoulder to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sajid Khan. Sajid Khan will even take a dig at him for his behaviour after his return. The Choti Sarrdaarni actress will also ask Abdu why he is behaving differently after coming back to the BB 16 house.

Do you agree with Shekhar Suman's prediction about Bigg Boss 16 finalists? Do share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates!