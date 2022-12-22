Bigg Boss 16 Update: Abdu Rozik's Return To Be Cut Short, Here's When He Will LEAVE Show

Bigg Boss 16 update: We have some major news for all fans of Abdu Rozik. The singer is all set to make a return to Salman Khan's show. Yes, you read that right! However, there's a big catch. The Tajikistan-born artist will leave the show once again after coming back to the BB 16 house. Read on to know more.

ABDU ROZIK RETURNS TO BIGG BOSS 16

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Abdu Rozik's return ever since he left the show due to undisclosed reasons. They have been asking the makers to bring him back since he bid adieu to the Bigg Boss 16 house. Their wishes have finally been granted as the 19-year-old is coming back to the show.

According to Khabri, a Twitter page that shares details about Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik will come back during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. However, he will leave the reality show soon.

ABDU ROZIK TO LEAVE BIGG BOSS 16 FOR SECOND TIME

Abdu Rozik's stint is expected to be short-lived as he will once again leave the Bigg Boss 16 house next month. The singer, who enjoys a significant fan following across all age groups, will make an exit in January 2023. Wondering what's the reason behind the same?

Well. Abdu has to fulfil his professional commitments and hence, he will reportedly leave the show next month. It remains to be seen if he will come back for the third time or not.

(This is a developing story, keep refreshing the page for updates)