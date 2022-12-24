Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Says 'Isko Sambhal Ke Rakhugi' as Ankit Gupta Ties Band On Her Wrist - WATCH

Bigg Boss 16 update: Priyanka Choudhary broke down into tears as Ankit Gupta got evicted from Salman Khan's show. The Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode turned out to be an emotional affair for the viewers and PriyanKit as the duo got separated. As the housemates voted against Ankit Gupta, the Udaariyaan actor got eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 house. Before bidding adieu to the BB 16 house and Priyanka, Ankit tied a band on the actress' wrist.

ANKIT GUPTA TIES BAND ON PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY'S WRIST

The makers showed a promo for tomorrow's episode where Ankit Gupta can be seen tying a band on his friend Priyanka Choudhary's wrist. The actress asked him to tie the band, saying that it will remind her of him and make her 'stronger'.

While the TV heartthrob tried to keep calm, Priyanka Choudhary broke down into tears. She told him, "Kya pata yeh mujhe strong banaye", referring to the band. Ankit Gupta tried his best to comfort Priyanka as she was shivering while talking to him.

Fans shared the video from the episode on social media, expressing their displeasure over Ankit Gupta's elimination. One user posted the video on Twitter, asking the makers to bring back Ankit Gupta in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Check out the viral clip from the episode that has been grabbing eyeballs on the internet. We are sure you will also get emotional after watching the video.

ANKIT GUPTA'S LAST MESSAGE FOR PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY AFTER ELIMINATION

In his farewell message for Priyanka Chaudhary, the actor told him to 'be strong'. He extended his wishes to her co-star, asking her to focus on the game as she got teary-eyed because of her eviction.

Ankit received praise from all the corners for keeping his composure while Priyanka Choudhary howled and cried in front of him after his elimination.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR ANKIT GUPTA AFTER EVICTION?

Ankit Gupta will reportedly commence the shoot for his upcoming project that will go on air on Colors channel next year. He will play the lead role in the show, which will be produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. The TV couple produced his hit show Udaariyaan, which also aired on the same channel.

The production and the GEC have kept the details about the show under wraps. Ankit Gupta will share screen space with another Bigg Boss 16 contestant in the soon-to-be launched show.

