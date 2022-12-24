Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Kisses Priyanka Choudhary As She Wins Contest, PriyanKit Fans Say 'Nazar Utaaro...'

Bigg Boss 16 update: The Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode brought cheer for PriyanKit fans as Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta shared a mushy moment on the show. As the Udaariyaan actress became the MyGlamm Face of the Season, her co-star showered her with kisses and hugs in the BB 16 house. Netizens couldn't help but gush over the duo as they gave us a picture-perfect moment during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

ANKIT GUPTA KISSES PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY

After Salman Khan announced Priyanka as the winner of MyGlamm Face of the Season, Ankit beamed with joy. He was the first contestant to congratulate her as she won the contest. Guess what? The Balika Vadhu actor kissed Priyanka on her cheeks and later hugged her, making the fans go aww.

PriyanKit fans gushed over their adorable moment on the Friday episode. They shared posts on social media, writing 'Nazar Utaaro Inki'.

Priyanka won Rs 25 lakh as part of the winner's prize. The actress will also get to feature in ad along with Shraddha Kapoor. Yes, you read that right! The TVC will be shot after she makes an exit from the BB 16 house. Netizens, who voted for her, expressed their excitement on seeing her with the Bollywood actress in a televison commercial.

He was there to Celebrate 😭❤️ and that kiss 😭😭#PriyAnkit #PriyankaChacharChoudhary #AnkitGupta



NO ANKIT NO BIGG BOSS pic.twitter.com/cfg04xeobB — Priyanka 💫 (@ItsPBee) December 23, 2022

PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY CRIES WHILE HUGGING ANKIT, VIDEO GOES VIRAL

In an emotional segment, Priyanka Choudhary can be seen breaking down into tears while hugging Ankit Gupta. While the makers have not announced anything but fans wondered if it hinted towards Ankit Gupta's eviction.

The TV diva got emotional while talking to her co-star and good friend, leaving the viewers teary-eyed. Fans extended their wishes to her, flooding social media with posts, asking her to stay strong and concentrate on winning the show.

BIGG BOSS 16 ELIMINATION

Priyanka Choudhary was given two options- either to choose Rs 25 lakh or save Ankit Gupta from eviction. She decided to save Ankit, stating the viewers should get to determine his future in Bigg Boss 16.

"I am no one to decide his fate. The viewers should get to decide his future in Bigg Boss 16," she said while explaining her point in front of the housemates. Rajiv Adatia and Kamya Panjabi lauded her decision on social media, saying that she was justified in saving her friend as the fans have the right to decide Ankit Gupta's fate.

SALMAN KHAN SLAMS PRIYANKA AGAIN

Although Priyanka won MyGlamm Face of the Season contestant, her weekend didn't go as expected. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan grilled the actress for her decision and words after she saved Ankit Gupta from eviction. He questioned her for always believing that she is right while blaming others. Archana Gautam and Sajid Khan even came forward to touch her feet, taking a jibe at her after Salman slammed her.

What do you have to say about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's cute moment? Do Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss 16 updates!