Bigg Boss 16: 'Ankit Is Boss' Trends On Twitter As Shiv, Archana & Others Plan To Evict Ankit Gupta

Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta trended on Twitter after the makers dropped a new promo where Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer and Soundarya Sharma can be seen talking about evicting him from the show. The new members of the 'Mandali'- Soundarya and Archana along with the old members planned to eliminate the Udaariyaan actor from Salman Khan's reality show.

ANKIT IS BOSS TRENDS ON TWITTER

After the housemates ganged up against Ankit Gupta, netizens extended support to the actor on Twitter. They shared a series of tweets, trending 'Ankit Is Boss' and supporting their favourite contestant in the show.

Netizens also called out Archana Gautam for planning and plotting against her own friend and teaming up with her 'former enemies' Nimrit and Shiv for the sake of evicting Ankit Gupta from the show. They trended Ankit after the promo went viral on the internet.

One user tweeted, "MANDALI is planning against Priyankit in Jhund just like a bunch of Hyenas. These all people are SOOOO insecure and envious of the power couple! Keep on Burning Mandali. Couple gonna stay till the end."

MANDALI is planning against Priyankit in Jhund just like a bunch of Hyenas. These all people are SOOOO insecure and envious of the power couple! Keep on Burning Mandali. Couple gonna stay till the end! pic.twitter.com/7iJUA4w9jF — SanaAfsaneh (@GalMarvelle) December 19, 2022

Another user wrote, "#ArchanaGautam Aise dost rakhne se accha aap dushman pallo. #PriyankaChaharChoudhary Stay strong the audiences are watching all." Check out the tweet!

BIGG BOSS 16 NOMINATION

MC Stan, who became the new captain of the BB 16 house along with Soundarya Sharma and Sreejita De, engaged in a major war of words with Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot during the nomination task. He yelled at the two popular TV stars, even issuing a threat to them.

As per the new promo, Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta might find themselves in the danger zone as most of the housemates are targeting them in the nominations. Priyanka even said that she enjoyed the nominations as others were busy targeting her and Ankit Gupta.

Last week, Abdu Rozik had to leave Bigg Boss 16 due to undisclosed reasons. As the voting lines were closed, the nominated contestants were eliminated from the show. It remains to be seen which celebrities will get nominated for elimination this week.

Do you believe Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and others are targeting Ankit Gupta without any reason? How will Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react after she knows about the planning? Only time will tell.

