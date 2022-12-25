Bigg Boss 16 | Archana Gautam Taunts Priyanka Choudhary After Ankit Gupta's Eviction: Ab Kiske Kandhe...

Bigg Boss 16 update: Who's the happiest person on earth after Ankit Gupta's elimination? There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about Archana Gautam. The actress-politician taunted Priyanka Choudhary behind her back, saying that she is keen to know how she will survive after Ankit Gupta's eviction. He called the Udaariyaan actor her 'kandha' (support), taking a dig at Priyanka Choudhary once again.

BIGG BOSS 16: ARCHANA TAUNTS PRIYANKA

Archana Gautam didn't show any concern for Priyanka as she continued to taunt her behind her back. She said that she is eager to know how she will manage things after Ankit Gupta's eviction. She also took a jibe at Ankit Gupta, who once said that housemates should be 'shameful' as he remained in the Bigg Boss 16 house for twelve weeks. The actor had said the same when Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia ranked him at number twelve during a task.

"Iske kandhe pe roti hai, ab kiske kandhe par sar rakhke royegi. Yeh humko bolta hai ki 12 hafte tak show mein raha hai. Ab dekhte hai kiska kandha pakadti hai," Archana Gautam said as she interacted with Soundarya Sharma. She even danced, expressing her happiness over Ankit Gupta's eviction.

Archana continued to mock Priyanka and Ankit after the latter was voted out in the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode. The promo for tomorrow's episode is going viral on the internet. Fans are unhappy with the new twist in eviction as they believe Ankit deserved a 'fair chance' and the viewers should have decided his future.

#PriyAnkit💔💔

Look at Archana she has lost all respect. She can't be a frnd of anyone.

Abdu is back bt we want Ankit to be back#PriyankaChaharChoudhary



BRING BACK ANKIT IN BB16

STAY STRONG PRIYANKA pic.twitter.com/5xMYUGMrS3 — ❥𝒁𝒐𝒚𝒂❥🍂 (@tejuuxfangirl) December 24, 2022

BIGG BOSS 16: SOUNDARYA SHARMA'S DIG AT PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY

Soundarya Sharma, who once shared a close bond with Priyanka Choudhary, also took a jibe at her. She told Archana Gautam, "Usne jo strong image banayi uske badolat banayi, humne akele banayi hai." The Ranchi Diaries claimed that Priyanka created a 'strong image' on Ankit Gupta's support unlike them, who played solo and created their own image.

Soundarya and Archana talked behind Priyanka's back, slamming her for 'not making friends' and 'relying on Ankit Gupta's support.

WHAT SALMAN KHAN TOLD PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY?

The Bollywood superstar schooled the Udaariyaan actress for her 'double standards', questioning her why she believed that she was right but Sajid Khan was 'wrong' in letting go of Rs 25 lakh while saving Sumbul Touqeer.

She got slammed by Salman Khan mere minutes after winning the MyGlamm Face of the Season contest. Netizens also mentioned the same in their tweets while showing support for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on social media.

Do you think Archana Gautam has crossed the line by mocking Priyanka Choudhary while she was at her low post Ankti Gupta's elimination. Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.