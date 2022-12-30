Bigg Boss 16: Family Week Postponed! Ankit Gupta & Family Members Not Coming This Week? Here's What We Know

Bigg Boss 16 update: Fans have not been able to control their excitement ever since it was revealed that the creative team of Salman Khan's show has invited the family members of the contestants for the 'Family Week'. It was said that Ankit Gupta and family members of other contestants would enter the Bigg Boss 16 house and stay for a day.

The news spread like wildfire on the internet, leaving the fans excited. Gossip mills even suggested that Ankit Gupta would enter as Priyanka Choudhary's connection as part of the Family Week special episode. As per the latest buzz, there's a big change in the plans. Yes, you read that right!

Grab a bowl of popcorn and read on to know more about it.

BIGG BOSS 16 FAMILY WEEK POSTPONED

The makers of the reality show have decide to postpone the Family Week segment for a week. Earlier it was rumoured that the family members would enter the Bigg Boss 16 house on Saturday (December 31) and then make an exit on Sunday (January 1). However, there has been a change plans.

Ankit Gupta was also supposed to make a re-entry as a special guest during the segment. Although the plans have been delayed, the Family Week episode will have in the first week of 2023. Viewers can expect several surprises as the makers have lined up new twists for the reality show.

WHY WAS BIGG BOSS 16 FAMILY WEEK POSTPONED. REAL REASON HERE

According to the official Twitter page of Bigg Boss Tak, the creative team has informed the family members about the same. There will be no Family Week episode in this week; however, the family members will arrive on the sets next week.

"BREAKING! #BiggBoss16 Family Week has been postponed for a week. I heard that the creatives team has informed the family members about it. i.e no family week for this weekend (their entry was to be in the house tomorrow). Family are being asked to come next weekend," the tweet read.

BIGG BOSS 16 ELIMINATION

All eyes are on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode as seven contestants have been nominated for elimination this week. Nirmit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Vikas Manaktala and Shalin Bhanot are in the danger zone.

Sumbil Touqeer, who was earlier nominated, got saved after Shiv Thakare supported her in a recent task and didn't a headline that featured a negative news against her.

Are you excited for the Family Week in Bigg Boss 16? Share your thoughts with by tweeting @Filmibeat.