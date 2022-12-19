Bigg Boss 16: Fan Asks Shekhar Suman If He Gets 'Paid To Demotivate' Shiv Thakare', He Says 'Koi Bewakoof...'

Shekhar Suman, who hosts a special segment in Bigg Boss 16, responded to a fan on Twitter after she accused him of 'demotivating' Shiv Thakare. The actor-comedian, known for tickling the funny bone of the BB 16 contestants with his acts, didn't take kindly to the accusations and shared a reply to the Twitter user. Can you guess what he said?

SHEKHAR REPLIES TO FAN ACCUSING HIM OF DEMOTIVATING SHIV

When a fan asked him if he was getting 'paid extra to demotivate' Shiv Thakare in Bigg Boss 16, Shekhar Suman responded to her and gave a fierce reply. He expressed his displeasure over the allegations of being biased and claimed that he has always motivated all the contestants including Shiv Thakare.

The Movers And Shakers host said that Shiv would vouch for him after coming out of the BB 16 house, adding that the Twitter user must apologise once Shiv also says the same.

He stated that he only presented the thoughts and opinion of Bigg Boss through his acts in the show. He added that half knowledge is dangerous while replying to the fans.

"Koi bewakoof hi aise soch sakta hai.Shiv ko show ke dauran balki sabhi contestants ko maine itna motivate kiya wo bahar aakar khud batayenge to alag se mujhse maafi maang lena. Aadha gyan khatarnak hota hai. Main sirf BB ka nazariya apni zubaan mein pesh karta hoon," Shekhar Suman wrote on the micro-blogging site.

BIGG BOSS 16 LATEST UPDATE

The makers have released a new promo where Bigg Boss can be seen hinting that Soundarya Sharma and Vikas Manaktala have been fired on the first day of captaincy. As the duo couldn't come to a consensus, Bigg Boss decided to relieve them of their responsibilities as a captain, leaving the housemates shocked.

It remains to be seen if Bigg Boss gives another opportunity to Soundarya Sharma and Vikas Manaktala or not. Interestingly, the production house and the channel have officially announced that the show has received an extension. The reality show has been extended to four more weeks as it is doing quite well in terms of TRPs. The grand finale will now air on February, 2023.

Bigg Boss even treated the contestants with pizza and soft drinks to celebrate the success of Bigg Boss 16. While all the housemates seemed happy, Shiv Thakare pointed out that MC Stan and Sajid Khan might not be pleased with the extension.

BIGG BOSS 16 ELIMINATION

Last week, Abdu Rozik got evicted from Salman Khan's reality show. It was not a typical elimination as the singer had to leave due to undisclosed reasons. His exit left the contestants emotional as he shared a close bond with them.

The makers have introduced a different task for nominations, which is expected to create chaos in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Do you believe that Shekhar Suman demotivates Shiv Thakare in Bigg Boss 16? We would love it if you shared your views with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.