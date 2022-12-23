Bigg Boss 16: Fans Laud Shiv Thakare For Taking Stand For Sumbul Touqeer As Sajid Khan Says She's 'Boring'

Bigg Boss 16 update: Shiv Thakare received praise on social media after he took a stand for Sumbul Touqeer and asked Sajid Khan why he voted for her as the 'most boring contestant' of Bigg Boss 16. The Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner trended on Twitter as the netizens lauded him for being a true friend and pointing out Sajid Khan when he called Sajid 'boring' during a task.

BIGG BOSS 16: SHIV THAKARE TAKES STAND FOR SUMBUL TOUQEER

The former MTV Roadies contestant earned praise from all the corners after the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 went on air. Shalin Bhanot, while playing the special task, named Sumbul Touqeer as the 'most boring contestant' of BB 16. The likes of Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and Sajid Khan agreed to Shalin and voted for Sumbul.

Sumbul Touqeer seemed surprised by Sajid's answer as she shares a close bond with her. The Bollywood filmmaker tried tom justify his answer after the Imlie actress didn't talk to him in the bedroom.

Shiv Thakare and MC Stan took a stand for Sumbul and reminded Sajid Khan that she stays with them all the time. Shiv said, "I even told you not to take her name. Even Archana didn't vote for Sumbul but you did."

BIGG BOSS 16: NETIZENS LAUD SHIV THAKARE

Twitter users appreciated Shiv Thakare for being a true friend and taking a stand for his good friend. They also expressed their displeasure over the way Sajid Khan behaved with her in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16.

One user tweeted, Here is our tiger taking stand for @TouqeerSumbul. He clearly told Sajid that he is at fault. sumbul stays all 24*7 with them only & she is not boring at all. He even try to wheedle her." He shared a video from the episode where Shiv can be seen trying to uplift Sumbul's mood. Check out the video!

Here is our tiger taking stand for @TouqeerSumbul .



He clearly told Sajid that he is at fault. sumbul stays all 24*7 with them only & she is not boring at all.



He even try to wheedle her !!#ShivThakare #ShivSquad #ShivKiSena#BiggBoss16 @ShivThakare9pic.twitter.com/btg7ehiACv — 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐯 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 🦁 (@ShivThakareTM) December 22, 2022

While a person like Archana finds Sumbul is not boring, And that Sajid is saying yess she is boring. PS: Thanks #ShivThakare for Taking stand For Sumbul," another user wrote on the micro-blogging site.

One user tweeted, "Voicing out your opinion when it's really needed. Whenever #ShivThakare has called out Sajid or advice it has always been on right time & when he felt like. Not because host came & set some narrative! He will stand by his people like he did today for Sumbul Touqeer Khan."

Shiv Thakare, who is considered one of the probable winners of Bigg Boss 16, enjoys a significant fan following on social media. His bond with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer is loved by the viewers.

On a related note, the show has received an extension of four more weeks. After the extension, Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will now telecast on February 12, 2023.

Stay tuned for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.