Bigg Boss 16| Fans SLAM Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia For Calling Priyanka Choudhary 'Daily Soap Vamp': She's Insecure

Bigg Boss 16: If you think that the rivalry between Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is over, we have to stop you right there. The two popular TV stars have been engaged in a major war of words ever since Salman Khan's show started. From taking digs to name-calling, the duo has locked horns with each other inside the BB 16 house.

After the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 aired, fans slammed Nimrit on Twitter. They called her out for taking a jibe at Priyanka and saying that she was a 'daily soap vamp'. The Choti Sarrdaarni actress also got trolled for calling Priyanka a 'vamp' while speaking to other contestants in the show.

FANS CALL OUT NIMRIT ON TWITTER

Several netizens expressed their displeasure with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, reminding her that she has been 'targeting' Priyanka and not allowing her to become the captain during tasks. Twitter users posted tweets, extending support to Priyanka after Nimrit took a dig at her in Bigg Boss 16 house.

BIGG BOSS 16 NOMINATION

The contestants will have to compete in a special task to safeguard themselves from nomination. After Abdu Rozik's elimination, all eyes are on the next set of nominations. While Soundarya Sharma and Vikas Manaktala will fail to come to a consensus, Bigg Boss will reportedly fire them from captaincy.

Interestingly, the makers have scrapped evictions since the past few weeks, leaving the fans surprised.

As Bigg Boss 16 has received an extension, it remains to be seen if the contestants will remain in danger zone this week or not. The reality show has been extended for four more weeks. The grand finale of the show will now telecast in February 2023.

