Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Takes DIG At Sajid Khan For 'Maximum Strikes', Says 'Hadh Toh Tab Ho Gayi...'

Bigg Boss 16 update: Netizens are not impressed with Sajid Khan for continuously talking about strike during the recent ration task in Salman Khan's show. He even took Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma's name, accusing them of reacting and causing a strike. After fans, even a former contestant called the Bollywood filmmaker for continuously mentioning the word 'strike' when the task was going on.

Kamya Panjabi, who is an avid viewer of Bigg Boss 16, expressed her views after the episode went on air. She took a jibe at the Housefull director, saying that he made maximum strikes.

BIGG BOSS 16: KAMYA PANJABI TAKES DIG AT SAJID KHAN

The TV actress took a dig at Sajid Jhan, saying that he caused the 'maximum strikes' during the task. She expressed her displeasure with him for mentioning the word 'strike' multiple times while the other contestants were busy playing the task.

The Bigg Boss 7 contestant said that it was strange the the housemates were unable to identify that Sajid Khan was 'responsible' for the most number of strikes in the task. She shared a post on Twitter, voicing her opinion about the task and the performance of the contestants.

"Hahahha the max strike was by #Sajid talking about the strike again n again while the task was on, hadd toh tab ho gayi when he said #Soundarya ki chhithi aayi hai, strange kisiko samaj nahi aa rahi hai baat #BiggBoss," Kamya Panjabi wrote on the micro-blogging site. Check out her tweet!