Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant SLAMS Shalin Bhanot For 'Lugai' Comment, Takes DIG At Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur

Bigg Boss 16 update: Shalin Bhanot and Vikas Manaktala engaged in a heated argument in yesterday's episode over ration. Shalin lashed out at Vikas, asking him not to point his fingers at him while they fought with each other inside the BB 16 house. While the two TV celebs locked horns with each other, fans believed that they were 'faking a fight' as they are nominated.

Shalin Bhanot, while fighting with Vikas Manaktala, used a demeaning comment, which didn't go down well with a former Bigg Boss contestant. She took to social media to express her displeasure over the way the Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush actor used 'lugai' during his argument.

Kamya Panjabi posted a series of tweets, sharing her opinion after watching yesterday's episode. Read on to know what she said about Bigg Boss 16 and the contestants.