Bigg Boss 16 | EX Contestant Takes Dig At People Celebrating Ankit's Eviction: Priyanka Choudhary Will Come...

Bigg Boss 16: Kamya's Tweet For Priyanka

Kamya Panjabi, who was last seen in Sanjog, expressed her opinion on the current game plan of the contestant and said that one must not be dependent on others for support as rivals can try to vote them out.

"#BiggBoss meh aap chahe kuch bhi karo bas kisika kandha naa bano kyuki uss kisike dushman sabse pehle aapko baahar nikalenge, well I feel #Priyanka will come out even more stronger than before," she tweeted.

#BiggBoss meh aap chahe kuch bhi karo bas kisika kandha naa bano kyuki uss kisike dushman sabse pehle aapko baahar nikalenge, well I feel #Priyanka will come out even more stronger than before, so for all those who r happy abt #Ankit leaving, Picture abhi baaki hai 😃 ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (iamkamyapunjabi) December 26, 2022

Bigg Boss 16: Kamya's Dig At Trolls

Kamya Panjabi took a jibe at the people, who celebrated Ankit Gupta' eviction, stating they Priyanka will emerge stronger after the actor's exit from the Bigg Boss 16 house. She silenced the haters with a single tweet, claiming that Priyanka will roar and turn out to be stronger than before.

"So for all those who r happy abt #Ankit leaving, Picture abhi baaki hai," She wrote on the micro-blogging site.

This is what they do when they want someone out from the game, ya sabko nominate kar doh ya gharwalo se evict karwa doh! They did the same with #Abhinavshukla n Now #AnkitGupta

Unfair to the core!!! #BiggBoss16 LET THE AUDIENCE DECIDE BOSS — Kamya Shalabh Dang (iamkamyapunjabi) December 26, 2022

Bigg Boss 16: Kamya Calls Ankit's Eviction 'Unfair'

The TV star also voiced out her thoughts about Ankit Gupta's elimination, calling it 'unfair'. The Bigg Boss 7 contestant said that the makers should have let the audience decide the fate of a celebrity instead of voting him/her out by their own. She compared Ankit with Abhinav Shukla, who was also evicted in the same way in Bigg Boss 14. Her tweet went viral on the internet in no time.

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Targets Priyanka Choudhary

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who has been engaged in a heated rivalry with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, once again targeted her in the nominations. The Choti Sarrdaarni actress nominated her saying that Priyanka's game got weaker after Ankit Gupta's exit from Bigg Boss 16. While Tina Datta wanted to nominated Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit continued to target Priyanka in the nominations.