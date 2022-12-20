    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's Mom's SHOCKING Reaction To Her Clash With Priyanka Choudhary

      By
      |
      Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

      Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Choudhary have been engaged in a war of words since the first week of the reality show. From locking horns with each other to taking digs, the two popular TV stars have grabbed eyeballs with their fights. Nimrit, who is fondly known for her role of Meher in Choti Sarrdaarni, faced flak on social media after she called Priyanka a 'daily soap vamp'.

      Priyanka Choudhary's fans slammed the actress on Twitter, expressing their displeasure over her remark. They also lashed out at her for targeting Ankit Gupta and Priyanka in the nominations and plotting to evict Ankit from the Bigg Boss 16 house.

      NIMRIT'S MOTHER REACTS TO HER FIGHT WITH PRIYANKA

      Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's mother, while interacting with a portal, expressed her concern for her. She said that she was not pertubed with the ongoing developments in the show.

      Recommended Video

      Bigg Boss 16 ; Sumbul Priyanka की गहराती दुश्मनी देख क्या किया Nimrit ने?Shiv क्या बोले ?|FilmiBeat

      Calling her daughter 'strong', Inderpreet Kaur Ahluwalia said that she never engaged in talking ill about the other contestants. She added that Priyanka and Nimrit are 'two totally different people'.

      "It's a clash of two diametrically opposite personalities," Inderpreet told ETimes.

      Comments

      MORE NIMRIT KAUR AHLUWALIA NEWS

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 16:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 20, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X