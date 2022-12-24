    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss 16 | Priyanka Choudhary Fans Call Salman Khan 'Biased' As He Slams Her: Hamein Sab Dikhta...

      Bigg Boss 16 update: Netizens came out in Priyanka Choudhary's support after Salman Khan schooled out her justifying her action while pressing the buzzer to save Ankit Gupta. The Bollywood superstar questioned the Udaariyaan actress for justifying her points while not stating that others (Sajid Khan) were wrong in saving the housemates. Her fans extended support to the actress after the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor slammed her during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

      Stay tuned for more telly updates.

