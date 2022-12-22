Bigg Boss 16 Update: Kamya Punjabi, Rajiv Adatia Back Priyanka Choudhary As She Chooses Ankit Gupta Over Money

Bigg Boss 16 is known for its mind-boggling twist in the game. After Shalin Bhanot was given a chance to save Tina Datta and later bring her back on the show after sacrificing Rs 25 lakh from the prize money, Priyanka Choudhary came across a similar situation wherein she had to choose between the prize money amount and Ankit Gupta. For the uninitiated, Ankit has been nominated for elimination along with Sreejita De, Vikas Manaktala and Tina Datta. As speculations are rife about who will get eliminated from the show this week, the makers brought a new twist to the game.

It so happened that Priyanka was called to the confession room and given a chance to win back Rs 25 lakhs of the prize money but it will lead to Ankit's immediate elimination. Yes! The Udaariyan actress had to choose between money and Ankit and Priyanka decided to save her BFF. While her reaction left everyone shocked, the prize money remained zero as it was initially. As Priyanka faced several taunts from the contestants, she defended herself saying it is the audience who should decide Ankit's fate. And now, Kamya Punjabi and Rajiv Adatia have come out in Priyanka's support. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Kamya wrote, "Welldone #Priyanka you are absolutely right. Let audience decide who stays n who goes.. game khel gaye #BiggBoss you very chalaak bro".

Welldone #Priyanka you are absolutely right. Let audience decide who stays n who goes.. game khel gaye #BiggBoss you very chalaak bro 😀 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 21, 2022

On the other hand, Rajiv Adatia hailed Priyanka's decision to save Ankit and said, "I agree with Priyanka let the Audience decide! It was the right decision!" Clearly, Priyanka's decision has left everyone brimming with an opinion.

I agree with Priyanka let the Audience decide! It was a right decision! #bb16 — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) December 21, 2022

Amid this, Priyanka Choudhary has been making the headlines as there are reports that she has won the MyGlamm Face of the Season title. As per the media reports, the actress has managed to beat Nimrit Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam and Sreejita De to win the competition. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made in this regard.

Meanwhile, as speculations are rife about who will get eliminated from the popular reality show this week, the voting lines are closed this week. It will be interesting to see if the makers are coming up with a twist in elimination on Bigg Boss 16.