Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya Was Set To Shoot For Salman Khan's Show But Had To Cancel Due To THIS Reason

Bigg Boss 16 update: The makers of Salman Khan's show are leaving no stone unturned to spice things up. After introducing a new entrant (Maahim), they decided to shoot a special segment with a former Bigg Boss runner-up. We are talking about Rahul Vaidya. Yes, you read that right! However, he had to cancel the shoot due to his health issues.

BIGG BOSS 16: WHY RAHUL VAIDYA CANCELLED SHOOT FOR SHOW

The Indian Idol fame singer conducted an interactive session for his fans on Twitter on Tuesday (December 27). He answered several questions related to his professional and personal life during the fun-filled #AskMe session on social media.

When a fan asked him if he would come as a 'senior or guest' on Bigg Boss 16, Rahul Vaidya confirmed that he was supposed to shoot for a special segment for the show on Wednesday (December 28). Although he won't be able to shoot due to his bad back, Mr. Vaidya is hoping to enter the show as a guest in the near future.

"Was supposed to shoot for big boss tom but had to cancel because of bad back. Hopefully soon," the singer wrote on the micro-blogging site.

RAHUL VAIDYA BIGG BOSS 14 JOURNEY

Be it his war of words with Rubina Dilaik or friendship with Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya grabbed several eyeballs during his stint in Bigg Boss 14. He emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 14, which was won by Rubina Dilaik.

Rahul Vaidya was engaged in a heated rivalry with Rubina throughout his stint in the BB 14 house. They even took digs at each other while participating in tasks or nominations. After Bigg Boss 14, Vaidya went on to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Interestingly, the show hosted by Rohit Shetty also featured his BB 14 co-contestants Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla.

