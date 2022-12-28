Bigg Boss 16| EX Contestant SLAMS Archana Gautam For Dragging Shalin Bhanot's EX Wife's Name In Fight

Bigg Boss 16 update: Archana Gautam received flak on social media after she dragged Vikas Manaktala and Shalin Bhanot's family members while engaging in a war of words with them in the BB 16 house. Netizens expressed their displeasure over her below-the-belt remarks, slamming her for getting personal and involving family members in fights. A former Bigg Boss 16 contestants lashed out the actress-politician for her actions on social media, saying that she was 'funny' when she was 'entertaining'.

We are talking about Rajiv Adatia. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant shared a tweet, sharing his opinion on the fight between Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot. He called her out for dragging Shalin Bhanot's former wife Dalljiet Kaur while having a fight with him in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

BIGG BOSS 16: RAJIV ADATIA SLAMS ARCHANA GAUTAM. SEE TWEET

Rajiv Adatia, who is an avid viewer of the show, expressed his thoughts about the recent argument inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. He maintained that Archana was doing quite well when she was entertaining. However, her recent antics has left everyone including Rajiv miffed with her.

He lashed out at the actress for dragging Shalin Bhanot's former wife Dalljiet Kaur in their conversation. He said that it was not need as the Bigg Boss 13 contestant and popular TV actress is a not a part of the show.

Rajiv concluded his post by saying that Archana Gautam has crossed all the limits in the show. He shared the note on his official Twitter handle a few hours before the telecast of the episode on Colors channel.

"Archana was more fun when she entertained. Don't like it when she goes below the belt! Apparently she bought up Shalin's Ex! It's not needed she's not in the house! She was really entertaining before but now she's crossing limits," Rajiv Adatia wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Archana was more fun when she entertained. Don’t like it when she goes below the belt! Apparently she bought up Shalins Ex! It’s not needed she’s not in the house! She was really entertaining before but now she’s crossing limits! — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) December 28, 2022

On a related note, Rajiv Adatia is rumoured to be entering the Bigg Boss 16 house a special guest during the New Year special episode. He will play interesting games with the contestants along with Krushna Abhishek in the show.

BIGG BOSS 16 ELIMINATION

While Archana Gautam is saved from the nominations, Shalin Bhanot has been nominated this week. The TV star is in the danger zone along with several other contestants including Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Vikas Manaktala and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

It remains to be seen who will get eliminated from the show on Weekend Ka Vaar. Last week, Ankit Gupta was evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house after the housemates voted against him. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary broke down into tears as her Udaariyaan co-star bid adieu to her after 12 weeks.

Do you agree with Rajiv Adatia's tweet about Archana Gautam? Do you think Salman Khan will reprimand Archana for her actions inside the Bigg Boss 16 house? Will Shalin Bhanot also get schooled for throwing the chair in the air?

Stay tuned for more updates.