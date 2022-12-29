Bigg Boss 16: 'Cannot Bring Someone's Miscarriage', Says EX Contestant As He Lashes Out At Archana Gautam

Bigg Boss 16 update: Archana Gautam and Vikas Manaktala's ugly spat has become the talk of the town. Fans have expressed their displeasure over the way the two celebs conducted themselves in the Bigg Boss 16 house after their massive argument. From name-calling to involving father and wife in their conversation, the duo crossed all the limits in the show.

A former contestant took to social media to lash out at Archana Gautam for her behaviour in the show in recent weeks. He slammed the actress-politician for involving 'someone's miscarriage' in her feud with Vikas Manaktala. We are talking about Rajiv Adatia.

The Bigg Boss 15 contestant lambasted Archana Gautam for dragging someone's people life while having a fight with the person inside the BB 16 house. He didn't mince his words and called her out for the 'below-the-belt' remark.

What is your opinion about the entire fiasco involving Archana Gautam and Vikas Manaktala? Do you think Archana and Vikas will be reprimanded for their actions in Bigg Boss 16? How will Salman Khan react on the Weekend Ka Vaar?

Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.