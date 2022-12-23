Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant SLAMS Sreejita De For Her Comments On Tina Datta, Says 'Itna Personal...'

Bigg Boss 16 update: Sreejita De has faced flak on social media for her explosive comments on her Uttaran co-star Tina Datta. The Bengali beauty, while talking to Soundarya Sharma, made shocking statements about Tina Datta. From claiming that she 'broke relationships' to saying that she is 'insecure about her height', the Nazar actress set several tongues wagging with her conversation with Soundarya.

After the episode went on air, netizens and celebs slammed Sreejita De for getting 'personal' and involving 'outside things' in the Bigg Boss 16 house. A former contestant expressed his displeasure with her behaviour, saying that she couldn't justify her actions in the show.

Bigg Boss 16: Rajiv Adatia Slams Sreejita De Rajiv Adatia, who is an avid viewer of the show, expressed his opinion about the comments made by Sreejita against Tina Datta. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant called out the Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka actress for crossing the line and dragging Tina's personal life in the game. He posted a tweet on Friday (December 23) afternoon, sharing his opinion about Sreejita's comments. Bigg Boss 16: Rajiv Adatia Shares Tweet On Sreejita-Tina's FIGHT "Everyone may have opinions but Sreejitha should not of said what she said about Tina on National Television! Talk about the game! Talk about how you think she's performing in the game. Itna personal not needed and statements were extremely harsh! #bb16," Rajiv Adatia wrote on the micro-blogging site. He said that Sreejita should never have talked about Tina Datta's personal life on national television. He said that Sreejita's comments were 'extremely harsh'. Bigg Boss 16: Rajiv Adatia's Tweet About Ankit Gupta After the rumours about Bigg Boss 16's latest eviction surfaced on the internet, Rajiv Adatia shared his honest thoughts on Twitter. He expressed his displeasure over the speculations about Ankit Gupta's eviction, stating that he is the 'purest' soul of Bigg Boss 16. "If Ankit has been evicted then it's a great great shame!! One of the nicest most purest souls in BB this season! Sometimes I wish the ones that don't fight all the time and don't argue can win big boss! Sometimes a real genuine nice calm person should win!! #bb16," Rajiv tweeted.

Both Sreejita De and Tina Datta have been nominated for eviction this week. They are in the danger zone along with Vikas Manaktala and Ankit Gupta. Viewers can expect a new twist as the makers have not opened the voting lines once again. It remains to be seen who will get eliminated during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

On a related note, Bigg Boss 16 will now air its grand finale episode in the month of February 2023. The reality show has been extended for four weeks, all thanks to success and popular demand. Bigg Boss gave a pizza party to the contestants while announcing the show's extension earlier this week.

