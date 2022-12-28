Bigg Boss 16: REAL Reason Why Shalin Bhanot Threatened To QUIT Salman Khan's Show. Here's What Archana Said

Bigg Boss 16 update: Shalin Bhanot has been trending on Twitter ever since the makers released a new promo where he can be seen threatening to quit Bigg Boss 16. The TV actor lost his cool after engaging in a war of words with Achana Gautam. Fans have been wondering why Shalin asked the makers to call him to the confession room, threatening to leave the BB 16 house. In case you are also thinking about the same, you have come at the right place.

REAL REASON WHY SHALIN BHANOT WANTED TO QUIT BIGG BOSS 16

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam had a huge argument over insufficient amount of vegetables for the contestants. They engaged in a major war of words following which Priyanka said that she would eat cooked prepared by Archana Gautam.

Archana and Priyanka's fight turned ugly as the two former friends took nasty potshots at each other. From issuing warning to name-calling, their argument created chaos inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Shalin Bhanot, who has become good friends with Priyanka Choudhary, tried to pacify her and told her that there was no sense in fighting with Archana. He called her 'petty', which didn't go down well with the actress-politician.

Archana Gautam took a jibe at Shalin, saying that he was 'talking about his ex wife Dalljiet Kaur'. Shalin lost his cool at this moment and slammed Archana for her below-the-belt remark. From throwing a chair in the air to showcasing his anger, he expressed his frustration in front of the other housemates.

BIGG BOSS 16: ANGRY SHALIN BHANOT THROWS CHAIRS

The Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush actor got miffed with Archana Gautam and lashed out at her for getting personal and dragging his former wife in their conversation. He threw a chair in the air, asking the makers to call him to the confession room or he would leave the Bigg Boss 16 house.

"Mujhe confession room mein bulao. Mujhe yeh nahi karna hai. I want to talk to you. Open this door, I want to step out. I bl**dy can't this s**t anymore," he said while looking at the camera. Tina Datta and Sajid Khan tried to comfort and pacify his anger but Shalin Bhanot was in no mood to listen to them.

SHALIN BHANOT EX WIFE IS DALLJIET KAUR

Dalljiet Kaur and Shalin Bhanot tied the knot on December 9, 2009 after working with each other on Kulvaddhu. They welcomed their son Jordon in 2014. However, the former couple faced issues in their marriage. Dalljiet filed for divorce in 2015, accusing Shalin Bhanot of domestic violence. The duo has remained cordial for the sake of their son after getting divorced.

Dalljiet had earlier expressed her displeasure when Shalin mentioned her as a 'good friend' while talking to Tina Datta about their separation. She shared a tweet to say that she has remained on cordial terms because of her son.

On a related note, Shalin Bhanot has been nominated for eviction in Bigg Boss 16 along with seven other contestants including Sreejita De, Tina Datta, Vikas Manaktala, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Choudhary.

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss 16 updates.