Can't Take...: Shalin Bhanot Threatens To QUIT Bigg Boss 16. Here's What Happened

Bigg Boss 16 update: The makers of Salman Khan's show have dropped an explosive promo where Shalin Bhanot can be seen threatening to quit the BB 16 house. The TV actor lost his calm after engaging in a fight with Archana Gautam. He issued a warning to the makers, asking them to call him to the confession room or else be ready to face the consequences.

SHALIN BHANOT TO QUIT BIGG BOSS 16? VIDEO GOES VIRAL

In a viral promo, Shalin Bhanot can be seen getting angry, expressing his frustration over an issue. While Priyanka Chahar said that she wouldn't eat anything cooked by Archana Gautam, Shalin quipped, "Izzat ki roti chahiye yaar."

He threatened to step out of the Bigg Boss 16 while asking the makers to call him to the confession room as he wanted to talk to Bigg Boss. He got furious over an issue, which was not hinted in the promo.

"Mujhe confession room mein bulao. Mujhe yeh nahi karna hai. I want to talk to you. Open this door, I want to step out. I bl**dy can't this s**t anymore," Shalin Bhanot said while looking at the camera.

Bigg Boss 16 Promo - Apne Gusse Ka Shalin Ne Khoya Control, #ShalinBhanot #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/81fmIh32yU — Aaryan Joshi (@AaryanJoshi007) December 27, 2022

BIGG BOSS 16 ELIMINATION

Shalin Bhanot has been nominated for eviction along with seven other contestants this week. Sreejita De, Vikas Manaktala, Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are also in the danger zone.

It remains to be seen if the makers will introduce a new twist during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode or not. Last week, Ankit Gupta was evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house after the housemates voted against him. Adding a new twist, the production house and the channel didn't open the voting lines.

The majority of the contestants including MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam voted against Ankit, leading to his eviction from the popular reality show.

Will Shalin Bhanot leave the Bigg Boss 16 house? How will Salman Khan react to Shalin's anger while addressing the contestants on Friday and Saturday? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Keep watching this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.