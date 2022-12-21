Bigg Bos 16: Shalin Bhanot's Parents 'Worried' As They Get Threats From MC Stan Fans, Share Open Letter

Bigg Boss 16 update: Shalin Bhanot's father and mother shared an open letter after MC Stan gave him open threats on national television. The TV star's family members said that they are worried as they have received threats from fandoms after the episode aired on Colors channel. Shalin's parents released an open letter throught the actor's official Instagram handle on Wednesday (December 21) evening.

SHALIN BHANOT PARENTS WORRIED AFTER MC STAN'S THREAT

Shalin Bhanot's mother and father thanked the fans for their love and support while sharing their thoughts about MC Stan's threat on national television. They said that they are 'worried about the safety' of their son after the rapper warned him that his fans would beat him after he comes out of the Bigg Boss 16 house.

"Namaste and thank you for all the love you have all been showering on our son Shalin, Shalin signed up for this truly amazing journey, the one with lots of challenges. We are sure he will come out emerging as winner of hearts and love. However, we are worried!," they said in their open letter.

SHALIN BHANOT PARENTS GET THREAT FROM MC STAN FANS

The Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush actor's dad and mom claimed that they received threats after the episode went viral."Last night seeing our son get death threats on national television has been worrisome. Post the episode, the threats have been continued to pour in via fandoms and we wonder how it is this ok?," they said.

In their open letter, they stressed that they are worried about Shalin Bhanot's safety and questioned how come a contestant give 'death threats' on national television.

"It's a reality show but at the end of the day, it's for entertainment. Why are we bringing life and death and death threats in to this all? Our family is genuinely worried and we want to know how is this allowed on national television. We are worried about our son, his safety and the safety of our family! There's nothing beyond our son happiness and safety that matters to us," the parents added.

