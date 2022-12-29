Bigg Boss 16: Shalin-Vikas FIGHT, Priyanka TARGETS Nimrit, Tina TAUNTS Sajid. What To Expect In New Episode

Shalin aur Vikkas ke beech hui gambhir fight. Inn dono mein so who do you think is right? 🤔



Shalin aur Vikkas ke beech hui gambhir fight.

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot, Vikas Manaktala's BIG Fight

Shalin Bhanot and Vikas Manaktala engaged in a major war of words when the former expressed his displeasure with the latter not giving the ration on time for cooking. While Shalin accused Vikas of 'bitching behind his back', the latter responded back with a fierce reply. Shalin lost his calm at Vikas and asked to behave properly with him. The Main Na Bhoologi actor lashed out at Shalin, not backing down when he slammed him.

The official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss 16 shared a promo to give a glimpse of their fight.

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's FIERY Reply To Shalin Bhanot

Sumbul Touqeer is back in the game with a bang. After staying low for a while, the Imlie actress created ripples with her perfect comeback in the Bigg Boss 16 house. When Shalin Bhanot called Sumbul a 'weak contestant' during a task, she responded back by saying that he has not right to decide if a housemate is 'strong or weak'.

Sumbul vowed never to cry again in the show, reminding everyone that she won't listen to whatever others will say about her in the show.

Naye task ke beech hui create nayi anban



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on justvoot #BB16 #BiggBossBeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/qG8Qqwzzoc — ColorsTV (ColorsTV) December 29, 2022

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta TAUNTS Sajid Khan

As per the new task, the nominated contestants got a chance to safeguard themselves from eviction. The eight contestants had to work as a publisher and pitch their stories to the editors (Sajid Khan, MC Stan Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare). During the task, Sajid Khan planned and plotted to save Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia from elimination. However, Bigg Boss interrupted in between and said, "Very good. Decide karliya kise bachana hai."

Tina Datta expressed her concern over the same, taunting Sajid Khan for trying to save Nimrit from eviction and not giving a fair chance to other housemates, who have been nominated for eviction this week.