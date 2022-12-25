Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman Reveals Priyanka Choudhary's CONDITION After Ankit Gupta's Eviction: Bahut...

Bigg Boss 16 update: We have an important piece of information for all the fans of Priyanka Choudhary. They are wondering how the Udaariyaan actress is coping up after Ankit Gupta's elimination from Bigg Boss 16. Shekhar Suman, who shot for an episode of Weekend Ka Vaar with the housemates, has finally revealed Priyanka Choudhary's condition after Ankit Gupta's elimination. Read on to know more.

SHEKHAR SUMAN REVEALS PRIYANKA IS SAD AFTER ANKIT'S EVICTION

Shekhar Suman, who is quite active on social media, posted a tweet, a few hours after Ankit Gupta got eliminated from the show. Netizens bombarded the actor, who hosts Bigg Bulletin, with messages, asking him Priyanka and Ankit.

Shekhar tweeted, "Jhoot humesha dabey paanv aata hai." Responding to him a user asked him about Priyanka's condition after Ankit's exit.

The user questioned Shekhar about the Bigg Boss bulletin shoot, requesting him to share details about Priyanka's condition post her friend's eviction. He also asked her if she laughed at all during the segment.

"Sir aaj apka shoot tha na bb mei? please bas itna bta do ki Priyanka ki haalat kaisi hai? wo hasi kya aaj?," the tweet. Shekhar replied to the question, revealing how Priyanka was dealing with Ankit Gupta's elimination.

The Movers and Shakers hosted revealed that Priyanka is 'very sad' while responding to the Twitter. user. "Udaas hai. Bahut udaas," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Here's a screenshot of the conversation!

ANKIT GUPTA'S LAST MESSAGE FOR PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY

The TV heartthrob kept calm even after getting evicted as Priyanka Choudhary broke down into tears. The actress howled and cried in front of him as he bid adieu to her.

Ankit tied a band on her wrist following which she said that she would keep it safely, stating it would remind her to be strong. Their emotional moment went viral on the internet.

WHY ANKIT GUPTA GOT ELIMINATED?

As the makers closed the voting lines, they asked the housemates to decide the future of the nominated contestants including Sreejita De, Vikas Manaktala and Tina Datta. Majority of the housemates including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam took Ankit Gupta's name.

Sajid Khan chose to support his friend, taking Tina Datta's name for eviction. Priyanka got emotional as Bigg Boss announced that Ankit would have to leave the Bigg Boss 16 house immediately.

It was mixed week for Priyanka Choudhary as she won the MyGlamm Face of the Season contest but her friend Ankit Gupta got evicted from Bigg Boss 16.

Salman Khan also slammed her even when she was not wrong during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The Bollywood superstar questioned her for 'double standards', pointing out that she considered herself 'right' in the same scenario where she called others 'wrong'.

Do you think Ankit Gupta deserved to be voted out during the Weekend Ka Vaar? Was his contribution to the show minimum among other nominated contestants? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss 16 updates.