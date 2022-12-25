    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss 16: Did Shekhar Suman Talk About Priyanka Choudhary-Ankit Gupta's 'Bond' In New Tweet? Fans Wonder

      Bigg Boss 16 update: Did Shekhar Suman's latest tweet hint about Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta? The fans have been wondering if the actor was talking about PriyanKit in his new post on social media. The Bigg Bulletin host left the netizens surprised as he shared a cryptic note about bond. Wondering what did he post on Twitter? Read on to know.

      WHAT SHEKHAR SUMAN TWEETED?

      On Sunday (December 25) afternoon, the actor shared a cryptic post that captured the attention of the netizens. He posted a note about 'bond' and how it is not affected by rules and regulations.

      The Movers and Shakers host said that bonds always survive the high tide and are not affected by anything. He posted the note a day after Ankit Gupta got eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 house.

      "No body can break a bond by just rules and regulations.Whims and fancies. Bondings and relationships are beyond that and will survive all eventualities," Shekhar Suman wrote on the micro-blogging site.

      Check out his tweet that is going viral on the internet!

      BIGG BOSS 16 FANS WONDER IF SHEKHAR SUMAN TALKED ABOUT PRIYANKIT

      As Shekhar Suman's tweet went viral, fans started wondering it he was hinting towards Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's bond.

