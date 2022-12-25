Bigg Boss 16: Did Shekhar Suman Talk About Priyanka Choudhary-Ankit Gupta's 'Bond' In New Tweet? Fans Wonder
WHAT SHEKHAR SUMAN TWEETED?
On Sunday (December 25) afternoon, the actor shared a cryptic post that captured the attention of the netizens. He posted a note about 'bond' and how it is not affected by rules and regulations.
The Movers and Shakers host said that bonds always survive the high tide and are not affected by anything. He posted the note a day after Ankit Gupta got eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 house.
"No body can break a bond by just rules and regulations.Whims and fancies. Bondings and relationships are beyond that and will survive all eventualities," Shekhar Suman wrote on the micro-blogging site.
Check out his tweet that is going viral on the internet!
No body can break a bond by just rules and regulations.Whims and fancies.Bondings and relationships are beyond that and will survive all eventualities.— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 25, 2022
BIGG BOSS 16 FANS WONDER IF SHEKHAR SUMAN TALKED ABOUT PRIYANKIT
As Shekhar Suman's tweet went viral, fans started wondering it he was hinting towards Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's bond.