Bigg Boss 16| Sreejita De Says Tina Datta Cannot 'Live Without Boys' Attention': Bahut Logo Ke Ghar Todne...

Bigg Boss 16 update: Sreejita De, who has been engaged in a massive war of words with Tina Datta, took potshot at her Uttaran actress. The makers have released a new promo where the Bengali beauty can be seen badmouthing against Tina Datta, stating that she cannot 'live without boys' attention'. She claimed that the Daayan star tried the 'relationship and house' of several people.

BIGG BOSS 16 PROMO: SREEJITA TAKES DIG AT TINA

The TV diva, who worked with Tina Datta in Uttaran, while speaking to Soundarya Sharma, expressed her displeasure with the latter's actions and said that she 'craves for boys' attention'. The Nazar actress said that Tina gets pleasure by 'pulling down people'.

"Ladko ke attention ke bina reh nahi paati. Bahut logo ke ghar todne ki koshish ki, khud ka ghar isi liye nahi basa payi," Sreejita told Soundarya. She further took a jibe at Tina and said, "Aap andar se itna nakhush ho ki logo ko pull down karke aapko khushi milti hai."

The official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss handle shared the promo along with the caption, "Sreejita kar rahi hai Tina ke baare mein kuch baatein." Check out the video right here!

Fans called out Sreejita for speaking about Tina behind her back in Bigg Boss 16.

BIGG BOSS 16 ELIMINATION

Both Tina Datta and Sreejita De have been nominated for eviction this week. Ankit Gupta and Vikas Manaktala are also in the danger zone as they received votes against them. Interestingly, the voting lines have been closed, which makes us wonder if the makers will scrap elimination once again.

We wonder how will Tina Datta react after she gets to know about Sreejita De's shocking claims about her. Do you think Salman Khan will address their issues on Weekend Ka Vaar? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

