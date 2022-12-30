Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Fans SLAM Sajid Khan For His Comments: 'She's Not There To Cook...'

Bigg Boss 16 update: Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who is one of the most popular contestants of Salman Khan's reality show, has been grabbing maximum eyeballs this week. After lying low for a while, the TV diva is back in the game and how. From responding to Shalin Bhanot's taunt to taking a stand for herself, the Imlie actress has made it clear that she won't simply listen to what others say about her.

While viewers are loving her new attitude, they are disappointed with Sajid Khan's behaviour towards her. The fans have slammed the Bollywood filmmaker for allegedly mocking her and taking digs at her inside the Bigg Boss 16 house.

BIGG BOSS 16: SUMBUL TOUQEER FANS MIFFED WITH SAJID KHAN

Sumbul Touqeer fans expressed their displeasure over the way the actress has been treated by the Housefull director in recent days. One Twitter user pointed out yesterday's instance and claimed that Sajid asked the housemates about the bad breath of a contestant and he looked at Sumbul while talking.

The user said that 'self-respect is above the game' and tweeted, "The way sajid insults sumbul every day. Door se bad breath kiski aati hai ? He looks at sumbul. Then he mocks her , mocking her father her dance it's really too much don't know why she puts up with all this . Game is above self respect for her."

Another user mentioned that Sumbul is 'not there to cook food for the mandali', taking a jibe at Sajid Khan for his recent comments about the TV actress.

DISCLAIMER: The particular article is a compilation of thoughts shared by social media users on the subject. Ideas expressed do not reflect the view of Filmibeat.